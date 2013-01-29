版本:
M'bishi Heavy says has not heard of any Boeing 787 production plan change

TOKYO Jan 29 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has not been contacted by Boeing Co on any changes in Boeing's production plan of the 787 Dreamliner, an executive of the Japanese firm told reporters on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Heavy supplies the wings of the Dreamliner.

All Dreamliners have been grounded since mid-January due to unexplained battery problems and U.S., Japanese and French safety officials are probing the matter.

