Norwegian Air: Dreamliner mishaps normal for new aircraft

OSLO Jan 15 Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is set to receive its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in just a few months, considers the recent mishaps with the aircraft type normal and has not lost its confidence, its CEO said on Tuesday.

A series of incidents which raised safety concerns and resulted in investigations in both Japan and the U.S. are part of bringing a new aircraft type into service, Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos told reporters.

"These things happen. You always have minor problems when you start flying new aircraft," Kjos said.

He added that the 787 has had fewer start up problems than Boeing's wildly successful 777 in the 1990s.

He added he expected no delivery delays.