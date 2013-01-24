版本:
NTSB says much more work to do on Boeing 787 battery probe

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is early in its investigation of a burned battery aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and has much more testing to do to identify the cause of the fire, the board's chairman said on Thursday.

"We do not expect to see fire events onboard aircraft. This is a very serious air safety concern," Deborah Hersman told a news conference in Washington.
