2013年 7月 13日

U.S. NTSB says will assist in London Dreamliner fire probe

WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday that it will send a representative to assist in the probe of the fire aboard a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines at Britain's Heathrow airport.
