Final report on Boeing 787 battery probe to come in fall- U.S.

WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the investigative
work on a battery fire aboard a Japan Airlines Boeing
787 Dreamliner plane in January 2013 would be completed by the
end of March.
The agency said its final report on the incident at Boston
Logan International Airport would be presented at a public
meeting in Washington in the fall.
Members of the investigative team have been working for
months in the United States, Japan, France, and Taiwan.
Boeing's Dreamliner fleet was grounded by U.S.
aviation authorities for several weeks after the incident.