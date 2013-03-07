版本:
NTSB says has not found root cause of Boeing 787 battery fire

March 7 The National Transportation Safety Board is examining the certification and testing of the lithium-ion battery system on the Boeing Co 787, the NTSB said on Thursday.

The NTSB's "interim factual report" on a January battery fire in Boston did not include any conclusions about the cause of the fire, which contributed to the plane's grounding by regulators.
