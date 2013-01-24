版本:
2013年 1月 25日

NTSB: Boeing 787 fire systems did not work as intended

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The systems designed to prevent a battery fire aboard the Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner passenger jet did not work as intended, the chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

At a news conference in Washington, Deborah Hersman also said the NTSB hopes to learn soon whether the batteries involved in incidents in Boston and Japan were from the same batch.
