Polish Dreamliner turns back after take-off

WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish state airline LOT said on
Friday that one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft
returned to Warsaw shortly after take-off because of
"non-standard turbulence".
"During take-off a gust of strong wind caused non-standard
turbulence, which was reported by the crew," LOT said in a
statement.
"According to standard procedures and within his
competences, the captain took the decision to return to Warsaw
airport to check the airplane," LOT said.
The Dreamliner has landed and is currently undergoing
technical checks, the airline said. There were no reports of any
injuries.
