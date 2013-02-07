US regulators say too early to talk reforms in Boeing 787 probe

WASHINGTON Feb 7 U.S. safety regulators must
finish their investigation into Boeing's 787 Dreamliner before
reaching conclusions about what improvements the Federal
Aviation Administration should make, Transportation Secretary
Ray LaHood and FAA head Michael Huerta said in a statement.
"As part of this effort, the FAA is looking at both the
certification process and specifically at the required tests and
design of the aircraft's lithium ion battery," the statement
said.
The regulators did not provide an estimate for when they
would wrap up their investigation into a battery fire on a 787
in Boston last month.
The 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since Jan.
16 while the National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and other
aviation regulators around the world investigate the battery
failures.