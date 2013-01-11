U.S. officials to launch review of Boeing's Dreamliner - source

Jan 10 U.S. transportation officials will hold a press conference on Friday to discuss issues related to recent electrical problems on Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source, who declined to be identified because the information is not public, declined to provide further details.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will announce a review into the jet's power system at the Friday press conference, according to Bloomberg News.

The jet this week has experienced three mishaps in as many days, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane.

The FAA declined to comment.

A battery fire, on a 787 jet operated by Japan Airlines , occurred in Boston on Monday while the empty plane was parked at a gate after passengers had disembarked. That was followed by a fuel leak on another JAL 787 on Tuesday, and by brake problems on an All Nippon Airways 787 that forced the airline to cancel a flight on Wednesday.