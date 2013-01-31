Scoot says confident of Dreamliner aircraft delivery schedules

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.