2013年 3月 8日

NTSB says Boeing 787 battery fire disabled smoke venting system

March 7 The smoke venting system failed aboard a Boeing Co 787 that experienced a battery fire in January because the system had no power to operate due to the fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The NTSB released an interim report into the fire on a parked plane in Boston, but did not identify a root cause of that fire.
