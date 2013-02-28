版本:
2013年 2月 28日

Boeing says proposed 787 fix is long-term, not interim step

TOKYO Feb 28 Boeing Co said on Thursday that its proposed fix to its grounded 787 Dreamliner passenger jets takes into account the risk of a battery fire and overheating risks.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner told reporters after meeting Japan's Transport Minister Akihiro Ota the proposed solution was a long-term plan, not an interim fix.
