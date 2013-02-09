Boeing 787 Dreamliner test flight set for Saturday

CHICAGO Feb 9 Boeing Co said it will
conduct a test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner on Saturday
to collect more data on potential faults in the aircraft's
lithium-ion batteries.
The 50 Dreamliners in commercial service were grounded
worldwide on Jan. 16, after a series of battery related
incidents, including a fire on board a parked 787 in Boston's
Logan Airport and an in-flight problem on another plane in
Japan.
The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of
dollars, with no solution yet in sight.
The test flight on ZA005, a Boeing 787 test plane, was
scheduled to operate out of Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
The flight was scheduled to depart at about 12:45 p.m. Pacific
time (3:45 ET) but that is subject to change, the company said.
The flight plan can be viewed at:
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it
would allow 787 test flights, under more stringent rules, to
monitor the batteries in flight.