版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 13日 星期日 21:13 BJT

JAL says Dreamliner leaks fuel during tests

TOKYO Jan 13 Japan Airlines Co said that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet under investigation following a fuel leak at Boston airport last week, leaked fuel during tests in Japan on Sunday.

The fuel leak came from a fuel nozzle on the left wing that is used to remove fuel, a company spokeswoman said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐