Japan: 787 fuel leak probe indicates cause to be coating issue

TOKYO Feb 22 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday its fuel leak probe on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner passenger jet indicated the cause to be a coating around the mechanism that controls fuel movement between tanks.

The ministry launched the investigation after two fuel leaks on a Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd, just days before authorities around the world grounded the new lightweight passenger jets after a couple of battery problems.

