UPDATE 1-Poland's LOT seeks Dreamliner compensation from Boeing

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says cost of Dreamliner grounding "huge"
* To condition further deliveries on problems being fixed
By Karolina Slowikowska and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Jan 17 Poland's national airline LOT will seek compensation from Boeing Co. after most of the U.S. planemaker's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets were grounded due to battery-related problems, LOT's deputy chief said on Thursday.
"We are analysing our contract with Boeing from the perspective of our possibilities of filing for compensation," Tomasz Balcerzak told a news conference.
"All elements and irregularities that generate cost mean that we will file for compensation in due time."
LOT, the sole European airline currently operating the 787, added two of the planes to its fleet late last year - seen at the time as a sign of a new era for the loss-making airline. They are now out of action, as Europe, Japan and India joined the United States in grounding the Dreamliners.
When asked about the costs of keeping the jets in air sheds, Balcerzak said they were "huge."
LOT has three more Dreamliners to be delivered by end of March.
"The schedule is still in force. Our third Dreamliner was due to arrive by the end of January," Balcerzak said. "We will condition Dreamliner deliveries on the removal of the technical blips and eventual dangers."
Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights after the Dreamliner grounding.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.