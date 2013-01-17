Poland's LOT says to file for Dreamliner compensation from Boeing

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Jan 17 Poland's national airline LOT will file compensation claims after most Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner passenger jets have been grounded due to battery-related problems, LOT's deputy chief said on Thursday.
"We are analysing our contract with Boeing from the perspective of our possibilities of filing for compensation," Tomasz Balcerzak told a news conference.
"All elements and irregularies that generate cost mean that we will file for compensation in due time."
Balcerzak added that Poland's state-controlled carrier will continue its contract with Boeing, according to which it is to expand its fleet by three more Dreamliners by the end of March, but would condition deliveries on the removal of technical issues.
Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan and India joined the United States in grounding the ill-fated Dreamliners.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.