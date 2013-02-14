版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 17:38 BJT

Poland's LOT says will not use Dreamliner until October

WARSAW Feb 14Poland's national airline LOT will not use its Boeing Dreamliner passenger jets before October, LOT's chief executive said on Thursday.

The airline said earlier it would seek compensation from Boeing after most of the U.S. planemaker's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets were grounded due to battery-related problems.

"We do not plan to use the Dreamliner in out flight network until October," the newly appointed LOT chief executive, Sebastian Mikosz, told reporters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐