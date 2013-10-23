Boeing to increase 787 production to 12 per month in 2016

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 23 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that it plans to increase production of the 787 Dreamliner to 12 aircraft per month in 2016, up from a target of 10 per month by the end of 2013.
The company said it plans to further ramp up the production rate of its newest, high-tech plane to 14 per month before the end of the decade. Rising production allows the company to book more revenue and increases its cash flow.
The forecast came as Boeing posted results that exceeded expectations, largely on rising commercial aircraft production, sending its stock up more than 3 percent in pre-market trading .
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.