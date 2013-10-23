Boeing CEO says not satisfied with 787 dispatch reliability

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 23 Boeing Co's chief executive said on Wednesday that the company is "making good progress" on improving the dispatch reliability of the 787 Dreamliner, but said it is not satisfied with reliability that is currently about 97 percent.
CEO Jim McNerney, speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters, said the company anticipates launching the 777-8X and 777-9X planes later this year, but didn't indicate more precise timing.
Dispatch reliability refers to how often a plane leaves on time, as opposed to being delayed by a mechanical issue.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.