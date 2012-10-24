Boeing Q3 profit beats expectations, defense business improves

Oct 24 Boeing Co posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter on Wednesday and raised its forecast for the full year, as its defense business improved and commercial aircraft deliveries surged.

Boeing also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company said it earned $1.0 billion, or $1.35 a share, compared with $1.1 billion, $1.46 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $20.0 billion from $17.7 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected Boeing to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter ended Sept. 30.