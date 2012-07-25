版本:
Boeing profit up on rising plane deliveries

July 25 Boeing Co reported an increase in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.

The plane maker and defense contractor reported a profit of $967 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $941 million, or $1.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Sales rose 21 percent to $20 billion, boosted by commercial aircraft sales.

