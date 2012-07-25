Boeing profit up on rising plane deliveries

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 Boeing Co reported an increase in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as rising airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs.
The plane maker and defense contractor reported a profit of $967 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $941 million, or $1.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Sales rose 21 percent to $20 billion, boosted by commercial aircraft sales.
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort