Boeing, Embraer enter Brazil jet-biofuel venture

* Boeing to partner with jet biofuel marketing companies
* Global jet kerosene mkt 60 billion gallon/yr
* Research focusing on only "totally drop-in biokerosene"
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, Oct 26 U.S. planemaker Boeing Co
(BA.N) and its Brazilian counterpart Embraer (EMBR3.SA) have
joined forces to map out how best to expand the use of biofuels
for jet engines from renewable sources such as sugar cane.
With the Sao Paulo State Scientific Research Federation
(Fapesp), the two companies signed an agreement on Wednesday to
construct a research center in Brazil that will study the
infrastructure, transport and global marketing of biokerosene
for the industry that has become increasingly sensitive to
public attempts to brand it as an agent of global warming.
"This is not just a gesture. This is a serious
investigation in what biofuels will be viable for this industry
going forward," Boeing International Chief Executive Shep Hill
said. "We chose Brazil because of its strengths in biomass and
this type of fuel stock."
Brazil has a 30-year-plus history in large-scale commercial
sugar cane biofuel production, distribution and marketing. It
is also a major biodiesel producer from vegetable oils. Hill
added, however, that Boeing was also involved in algae-based
biofuel research in the Middle East and in jatropha-based
research in Asia.
He stressed that biofuels had met all of the technical
requirements of the highly demanding aviation fuel industry and
jet engine makers, including GE (GE.N), Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and
others.
"We don't want feedstocks that are also food crops and we
are only interested in developing a completely drop-in biofuel
alternatives. We don't want any modifications required to the
engines or planes," he said.
This particular requirement is a testament to how far
commercial biofuels have advanced over the years. Companies
such as California-based biotech firm Amyris AMRS.N are
coming up with commercially viable ways to produce all sorts of
fuels and chemical products from organic matter.
Hill said that Boeing did not plan to market any
biokerosene in the future but it was interested in forming
partners that would carry out that market function of buying
and selling the green aviation fuel.
The partnership between the world's No. 1 and No. 3
aircraft manufacturers also highlights the commercial airline
sector's interest in diversifying its fuel supply in the
roughly 60 billion gallon-a-year aviation kerosene market,
while reducing its carbon footprint as well.
"Actually, aviation only accounts for 2 percent of all
carbon emission from the transport around the world, but we
still want to lower that imprint, as citizens of the world. But
especially, since there are people who blame the industry for
more than that (share)," Hill said.
The American Society for Testing and Materials, which
serves as a scientific standards body for the airline industry,
has approved the use of up to 50 percent biokerosene in
aviation.
The agreement between Boeing, Embraer and Fapesp will start
with a nine-month gap study or road map on all of the potential
feedstocks and their large-scale commercial challenges and
advantages. This will then determine the capital and dimensions
of the research center that will be built, Fapesp councilwoman
Suely Vilela said.
"With all of the technical specifications of the biofuel
resolved, the main question we will be looking to answer is
'what is the price point of the biofuel versus conventional
aviation fuel?'" Hill said. "Demand is not a problem. It far
outstrips supply at this point."
This may end up being a major obstacle. Brazil can't even
produce sufficient cane ethanol supplies at present to come
close to meeting demand from its flex-fuel car fleet that is
growing bigger every month.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)