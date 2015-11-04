Boeing says will not make changes to Dreamliner stretch for Emirates

DUBAI Nov 4 Boeing will not make changes
to the stretched version of its Dreamliner aircraft despite
major client Emirates' request for better performance
in hot climates, a company executive said on Wednesday.
"The plan is not to change the aircraft, we really like what
we have," Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, told reporters in Dubai when asked about
possible developments of the aircraft for Emirates.
Emirates, the largest Boeing 777 operator, said last month
it would defer to next year a decision on whether to place an
order for nearly 100 long-range planes with either Boeing for
its 787-10 or with Airbus for A350-900s.
The two manufacturers were previously said to be working on
their respective models to suit Emirates' requirements.
The airline's president, Tim Clark, raised doubts about the
787-10's ability to carry heavy passenger and cargo loads for
distances beyond eight hours due to the performance in hot
climates - an issue for a Gulf-based airline.
However, he also said 85 percent of Emirates' flights did
not exceed eight hours.
This could mean better prospects for Airbus' A350, which has
a flying range of about 14 hours.
Tinseth said the 787-10 will be the "most efficient
airplane" that Boeing has ever built when it comes into service.
The 787-10, launched at the 2013 Paris Airshow, has an order
book of 146, according to the manufacturer's website. The first
delivery is expected in 2018.
Meanwhile, the A350-900 has confirmed orders for 598
aircraft with six in operation.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)