Boeing gets LEAP engines from CFM for 737 MAX jetliner

SEATTLE Oct 29 Boeing Co has received the first two LEAP aircraft engines for its 737 MAX jetliner from CFM International, the companies said on Thursday, a further step toward the new plane's scheduled first flight in 2016.

CFM said the LEAP-1B, one of three versions of the engine, is expected to improve fuel efficiency by 15 percent. CFM is a 50-50 joint venture of General Electric and Safran SA of France. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao)

