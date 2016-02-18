UPDATE 1-Boeing engineers overwhelmingly back new labor contracts

(Adds details about the vote, quotes from Boeing and the union)
By Alwyn Scott
Feb 17 Boeing Co's engineers' union
ratified six-year labor contracts by a wide margin on Wednesday,
a vote that ensures stability during a period when the
planemaker is bringing out new versions of its two most
profitable jetliners, the 737 and the 777.
More than 70 percent of voters backed the agreements for two
bargaining units of the Society of Professional Engineering
Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) that cover 20,100 workers, the
union said. The deals mark a sharp shift from contentious
negotiations over the last contract in 2012.
The agreements take effect immediately, replacing a contract
due to expire in October. They govern 14,100 professional
engineers and 6,000 technical workers, mostly in the Puget Sound
area, but including some in California, Oregon, Utah and
Florida. The new contracts expire in October 2022.
Professional workers voted 6,085 to accept and 2,460 to
reject, while technical workers voted 2,825 to accept and 1,030
to reject, the union said.
The new contracts improve wages, vacation, layoff and
retirement benefits, the union said. Boeing agreed to pay 15
percent more than the national average of wages for professional
engineers, as determined by a Mercer benchmark for high-tech
workers. Technical workers will be paid 22 percent above the
benchmark, with the percentage falling to 17 percent by 2022.
The agreements "grew from a strong desire on both sides to
find common ground and negotiate contracts that work for SPEEA
members and Boeing," said Ryan Rule, president of the union. "It
was a unique opportunity that allowed these early contract
talks," he added. "We're glad it worked."
In a statement, Boeing thanked the workers. Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said the agreement "helps
position us for continued success in a highly competitive
landscape". Conner oversaw the contract talks, Boeing said.
The agreement is seen as signaling a change in tone from two
years ago, when former Chief Executive Jim McNerney quipped on a
conference call that workers would "still be cowering" after he
turned 65 later that year, a remark for which he later
apologized.
Asked about the new relationship with labor, current Chief
Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in January that the company
faces tough competition. "And at the same time, we want to
recognize this great team and treat them with the respect they
deserve."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)