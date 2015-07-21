BRIEF-Boeing says 777, 777X demand consistently strong; EVA Airways to buy 787s

July 14 John Wojick, global sales senior vice
president of Boeing Co, says in a joint press briefing
with EVA Airways Corp in Taipei:
* Boeing aims to sell 50 to 60 777X and 777 passenger jets
combined by the end of 2015, versus 44 sold so far this year, as
demand is consistently strong
* Boeing is seeing "a bit of growth" in the freighter market
after many years of near stagnation, in part because electronics
products have become smaller to carry.
Austin Cheng, president of EVA Airways, Taiwan's
second-largest carrier, says:
* EVA Airways plans to buy 24 to 26 Boeing 787 jets for
around $65 billion at listed price, with delivery slated for
2018 to 2019.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)