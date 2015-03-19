Boeing's Mideast boss to take U.S. military plane role

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, March 19 Boeing Co's Middle East president will move to the United States as vice-president, business development at Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), the plane maker said on Thursday.
Jeff Johnson will be based in St. Louis, Missouri and report to BMA President Shelly Lavender, Boeing said in a statement.
Johnson, who was president of Boeing Middle East since March 2011, succeeds Tim Norgart who recently retired. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Holmes)
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose