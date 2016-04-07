Boeing CEO says sales at risk due to Export-Import paralysis

April 7 Boeing Co is on the verge of losing sales due to the lack of a quorum on the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a situation that prevents it from providing financing for sizeable transactions, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.

The Senate Banking Committee should allow a vote on an EXIM board appointment, Muilenburg said at the trade-finance agency's annual conference in Washington. The appointment has been held up for months, leaving only two board members, not enough to approve loans or guarantees of more than $10 million, which effectively blocks deals for Boeing and power equipment maker General Electric Co. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)