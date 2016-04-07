Boeing CEO says sales at risk due to Export-Import paralysis

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Boeing Co is on the verge of losing sales due to the lack of a quorum on the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a situation that prevents it from providing financing for sizeable transactions, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.
The Senate Banking Committee should allow a vote on an EXIM board appointment, Muilenburg said at the trade-finance agency's annual conference in Washington. The appointment has been held up for months, leaving only two board members, not enough to approve loans or guarantees of more than $10 million, which effectively blocks deals for Boeing and power equipment maker General Electric Co. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.