UPDATE 3-Boeing CEO says sales at risk due to U.S. EXIM paralysis

(Adds comment about EXIM deals in the works)
By Alwyn Scott and David Lawder
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 7 A delay in
appointing U.S. Export-Import Bank board members threatens to
cost Boeing Co sales, the company's chief executive said
on Thursday, flagging an issue that also affects General
Electric and other U.S. companies that depend on the
agency's export financing.
Boeing is on the verge of losing orders because only two of
five seats on the agency's board are filled, not enough to
approve deals over $10 million, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg said at EXIM's annual conference in Washington.
The appointment of a third board member would allow the
agency to help finance billions of dollars in sales of U.S.
aircraft, rail, power and communications equipment around the
world, EXIM Chairman Fred Hochberg said.
"We've got about $10 billion (worth of loans and guarantees)
in our pipeline right now," that are being held up because of
the short-handed board, Hochberg said in an interview.
"If exports slow in the areas that require our financing, it
will also hit the supply chain" of 14,000 U.S. companies that
supply Boeing, and jobs, he added.
Confirmation of a third member has been halted by Senate
Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby's moratorium on some
of the 16 Obama administration financial nominees who have been
awaiting panel confirmation, effectively blocking sales for
Boeing, GE, Caterpillar Inc and other companies.
Muilenburg said Ethiopian Airlines was among the
customers concerned that a lack of EXIM financing could prevent
it from buying more Boeing planes.
Banks have been cautious about offering loans of 10 years or
more to smaller carriers or ones with higher credit risk without
a government guarantee, and some experts have voiced concern
that if Boeing self-financed such deals, it would drain
resources from product development.
Industry sources say Boeing already has had to provide or
arrange bridge financing for several airlines because of the gap
in EXIM funds.
Last year Boeing said it lost two signed or potential
satellite deals after EXIM's charter lapsed on June 30. The
charter was renewed later in the year.
General Electric decided to move some production overseas to
use foreign export credit.
This year, global jetliner sales have slowed as an
industry-wide boom in orders fades, making export credit more
important.
Boeing plans to trim production of its 777 jetliner in 2017.
On Thursday it said it delivered 176 airliners in the first
quarter. That pace is below Boeing's target of 740 to 745
deliveries for the year, but many deliveries are made later in
the year.
Muilenburg also voiced support for the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade deal that has been an issue in the U.S.
presidential campaigns.
He said the pact would not put U.S. workers at a
disadvantage. He added that the defense industry needed a
"dependable, robust" U.S. defense budget so it could invest.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; additional reporting by David Lawder
in Washington, D.C. and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Tom Brown)