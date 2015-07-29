Boeing's largest union calls McNerney job threat "unacceptable"

NEW YORK, July 29 The president of Boeing Co's
largest union called "unacceptable" a threat by Boeing
Chairman Jim McNerney to move jobs due to the uncertain future
of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a sign of discord between the
plane maker and its labor force.
"The only Boeing job that should leave this country is his,"
said Jon Holden, president of International Association of
Machinists District 751, which represents more than 30,000
workers at Boeing.
"This is one more example of how Jim McNerney operated
during his years as Boeing's CEO - threatening the livelihood of
his employees and jeopardizing the communities they live in in
order to get what he wants. Enough is enough. It is time for him
to go," Holden said.
McNerney, who stepped down as chief executive on July 1,
said earlier on Wednesday that Boeing was actively considering
moving "key pieces" of its operations to other countries because
Congress has not re-authorized the Ex-Im Bank's charter, which
expired on June 30.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)