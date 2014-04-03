Boeing exec warns of risks if U.S. Ex-Im bank scrapped

| WASHINGTON, April 3
official on Thursday said a fresh drive by some lawmakers and
interest groups to scrap the Export-Import Bank of the United
States would put the nation at a competitive disadvantage and
risk thousands of U.S. jobs.
Boeing Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg told an
aviation summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the
bank's financing helped offset subsidies and credit financing
provided by other governments to its foreign competitors.
"Without it, U.S. exporters would be at an even greater
disadvantage in global markets than they find themselves in
today," Muilenburg said. "Discarding this important tool for
U.S. companies would amount to unilateral disarmament."
The Ex-Im Bank facilities loans to overseas companies to
help them buy U.S. products.
Some conservative Republicans have a philosophical objection
to the U.S. government running a bank that makes loans to help
exporters and have been trying to shut it down for years. They
are expected to try again when the bank is up for funding
renewal by the end of September.
Heritage Action, the lobbying arm of the conservative
Heritage Foundation, this week called the bank a "model of
special interest-fueled cronyism.
The bank supports loans on products ranging from lumber to
cosmetics but giant corporations such as Boeing, Caterpillar
and General Electric are major beneficiaries.
Delta Airlines has long argued that Ex-Im Bank
financing allows foreign competitors to buy Boeing planes on
better credit terms than it can obtain.
Supporters argue that the bank is self-sustaining, and
contributes to federal coffers since it earns money on fees and
interest.
In fiscal 2013, the bank authorized $27 billion to back
about $37 billion in U.S. export sales and returned over $1
billion to the U.S. Treasury.
Muilenburg said the loss of the credit financing provided by
the Ex-Im Bank meant foreign carriers might buy aircraft from
Airbus or others rather than from Boeing.
"Given the hundreds of thousands of American jobs the bank
supports every year and the billions of dollars we generate for
taxpayers, we are optimistic Congress will reauthorize the Bank
as soon as possible," said Daniel Reilly, a bank spokesman.
Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said
support from lawmakers keen to protect jobs in their districts
meant the Ex-Im Bank would probably survive.
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Alden Bentley)