UPDATE 1-FAA faces obstacles in approving Boeing Dreamliner fix

By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher and Peter Henderson
NEW YORK, March 5 Boeing said this week it can
move "really fast" to get its 787 Dreamliner back into the skies
once regulators approve a fix for burning batteries on board the
plane.
Regulators may not move so quickly.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which grounded
Boeing's high-tech jet nearly seven weeks ago, faces unusually
tough obstacles in approving it for flight - one of them brought
on by the agency's own boss.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood set an impossible
standard early in the crisis by promising that the Dreamliner
won't return to the skies until regulators are "1,000 percent
sure" of its safety.
Because no aircraft is 100 percent safe, "it is going to be
a challenge for the FAA to dial back from some of the overheated
rhetoric," said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the
Teal Group in Virginia.
Boeing Co's flagship jetliner has been grounded for
nearly seven weeks, costing an estimated $350 million, after
lithium ion batteries overheated on two 787s in January.
The National Transportation Safety Board this week is due to
issue an update on its investigation into what caused the
battery to overheat and smoke but has indicated it will take
longer to get to the bottom of what went wrong.
Boeing proposed a fix two weeks ago, but safety experts said
approval from the FAA will be difficult as long as what caused
the batteries to melt down remains a mystery.
Even if the battery failures are fully explained, safety
experts said, that does not make the Dreamliner "1,000 percent
safe." Plane makers and the FAA always aim to reduce risk to
levels that may approach zero but never reach it.
"Nothing is 100 percent safe," said John Goglia, a former
NTSB board member with 40 years of experience in the industry.
In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board has
questioned the process the FAA and Boeing used to approve the
plane as safe just 18 months ago.
"The FAA will need to find a way to communicate that they
believe the level of risk has been reduced to a minute level
that's acceptable," Aboulafia said.
The FAA declined to answer detailed questions for this story
and reiterated that it is analyzing Boeing's proposal closely.
"The safety of the flying public is our top priority and we
won't allow the 787 to return to commercial service until we're
confident that any proposed solution has addressed the battery
failure risks," agency representative Laura Brown said.
Boeing also declined to comment. But at an investor
conference on Monday, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner
said the company is confident of its proposal. "We feel very
good about the fix," he said. "We've covered the waterfront."
COSTLY GROUNDING
The FAA faces strong commercial pressure to return the plane
to flight. Boeing is the nation's largest exporter, employing
nearly 85,000 people in its airplane division. The company is
still producing planes, but it cannot deliver them or receive
payment until a worldwide grounding by regulators is lifted.
Airlines are losing money by parking the planes and must
lease jets or make other arrangements to fly passengers on
flights scheduled months in advance.
Goglia, the former NTSB board member, said regulators are
"going to have to find a way to balance off their caution with
the country's and Boeing's need to get this airplane back in the
air."
Having certified the high-tech plane as safe, the FAA is
facing very close scrutiny of its approval procedures. The NTSB
has questioned the process Boeing and the FAA used to certify
the plane.
Without these pressures the FAA might have approved Boeing's
fix in a couple of weeks and had the jet flying in another month
or two, said Hans Weber, a consultant who has served as an
adviser to the FAA for more than 20 years.
"Now, with the other considerations, I don't even want to
venture a guess," said Weber, president of TECOP International,
in San Diego.
Aboulafia estimated that it would take at least four months
for the 787 to get cleared to fly if the FAA approves flight
tests soon, as Boeing requested. If flight testing takes longer,
it could take six to nine months before the 787 is back in the
sky.
BOEING's SUPERBOX
Some safety experts see the FAA eager to stand by Boeing and
move quickly - even if politics slows it down some. The agency
has a well-established process for vetting plane changes and has
called in numerous experts to advise it on lithium-ion
technology.
Former Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary
Schiavo said the FAA is likely to decide that the fix is "an
acceptable risk before the NTSB will."
The aviation industry, for its part, has strong incentives
to avoid cutting corners, since human life, company reputations
and careers are at stake.
"We put our own children on those planes," said Tom McCarty,
president of SPEEA, the engineering union at Boeing.
Boeing, meanwhile, has swiftly made design changes, which
include adding ceramic insulation between the cells of the
battery and a stronger stainless steel box with a venting tube
to contain a fire and expel fumes from the aircraft.
At the investor conference on Monday, Boeing's Conner said
the company will double 787 production this year and deliver the
same number of jets it planned before the battery crisis struck.
Industry experts, however, say the inability to pinpoint the
cause of the battery failures could make the FAA's job of
certifying a solution more difficult, since it requires a fix
that can contain the worst problem that can occur without
damaging the aircraft.
"People will attack this approach," said Weber. "They'll
say, 'How do you know that's the worst case?'"
Weber speculated that the safety concerns may result in
regulators restricting the 787's ability to make long flights
over water, a standard known as ETOPS. Such a change would be a
severe blow to Boeing and airlines that use the Dreamliner for
long-haul direct flights with about 250 passengers, a highly
lucrative market that the 787 can serve at 20 percent lower fuel
cost than other planes.
"If politically they feel they cannot move aggressively
toward restoring three-hour ETOPS they may restrict it to one
hour, so the aircraft can land if there is a fire," said Weber.
"That destroys the business case for the 787."
Boeing shares were up $1.49, or nearly 2 percent, at $78.58
in late afternoon trading on Tuesday.