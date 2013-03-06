US FAA likely to approve Boeing 787 battery plan in days -sources

March 6 U.S. safety regulators are poised to
approve within days a plan to allow Boeing to begin flight tests
of the 787 Dreamliner with a fix for a its volatile batteries, a
critical step towards returning the grounded aircraft to
service, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to sign off
on a "certification plan" allowing Boeing to carry out the
flight tests to demonstrate whether authorities can lift a
flight ban that sent shockwaves around the airline industry
seven weeks ago.
"You could see the 'cert plan' approved in the next few
days," one of the sources said. Both spoke on the condition of
anonymity because the discussions are confidential.
The FAA said it would announce the plan when approved.
Boeing declined to comment.