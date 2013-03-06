UPDATE 1-FAA likely to OK Boeing battery testing in days -sources

March 6 U.S. safety regulators are poised to
approve within days a plan to allow Boeing to begin flight tests
of the 787 Dreamliner with a fix for its volatile batteries, a
critical step towards returning the grounded aircraft to
service, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to sign off
on a "certification plan" allowing Boeing to carry out the
flight tests to demonstrate whether authorities can lift a
flight ban that sent shockwaves around the airline industry
seven weeks ago.
"You could see the 'cert plan' approved in the next few
days," one of the sources said. Both spoke on the condition of
anonymity because the discussions are confidential.
The FAA said it would announce the plan when approved.
Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing proposed modifications to the design of the
lithium-ion batteries and new physical protection systems to
contain flammable materials after smoke or fire incidents on two
aircraft in January. These measures include a stronger,
stainless steel battery containment box and a tube to vent fumes
and heat outside the airplane, should a fire occur in flight.
U.S. investigators are due on Thursday to issue an interim
report on a 787 battery fire at Boston airport, detailing facts
uncovered so far. The report isn't expected to include analysis,
recommendations for the FAA or the cause of the fire.
Despite uncertainty over the cause of the battery problems,
the chief executive of 787 customer Qatar Airways said in
Germany earlier that he expected Boeing to come up with a
solution "imminently" and that this was awaiting approval from
the FAA.