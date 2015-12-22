版本:
Boeing to pay $12 mln to settle U.S. enforcement cases -FAA

WASHINGTON Dec 22 Boeing Co's commercial airplane unit will pay $12 million and enhance its compliance systems in a settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve multiple enforcement cases, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday.

"Under the agreement, BCA (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) pledged to implement and improve several certification processes to further enhance the airworthiness and continued compliance" of the unit's products, the FAA said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

