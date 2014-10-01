UPDATE 1-U.S. orders airlines to replace cockpit displays on 1,300 Boeing airplanes

(Adds Boeing, Honeywell comment)
Sept 30 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
is requiring airlines to replace cockpit displays on more than
1,300 Boeing Co airplanes to avoid interference from
Wi-Fi and cellular devices.
Airlines will need to replace certain cockpit display units
made by Honeywell International Inc used on Boeing's 737
and 777 jets within five years, according to an FAA document. (bit.ly/1qTpOYb)
The FAA said the display units were susceptible to
interference from Wi-Fi frequencies. Independent tests conducted
by the agency and Boeing both showed blanking on the screens
when Wi-Fi devices were used near them.
The displays are also susceptible to transmissions from
mobile phones, weather radar and mobile satellite
communications, the FAA said.
Honeywell spokesman Steve Brecken said no display units had
blanked in-flight due to Wi-Fi interference.
"The only know occurrence was during a developmental test
conducted on the ground. We worked with Boeing and addressed any
concerns in 2012 with new display hardware," he said.
The display units provide crucial flight information
including airspeed, altitude and navigation information, and
cost thousands of dollars each. Replacing all the units is
expected to cost airlines nearly $14 million, according to the
FAA document.
"Boeing made these recommendations to operators in November
2012. The FAA's directives make them mandatory," Boeing
spokesman Miles Kotay said.
A number of airlines and Honeywell asked the FAA to delay or
reduce the effects of the directive, but the regulator said the
move was necessary to avoid loss of information during take-offs
or landings, which could result in "loss of airplane control at
an altitude insufficient for recovery."
