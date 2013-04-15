FAA orders inspection of Boeing 737 tail planes

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered an inspection of more than 1,000 U.S.-registered Boeing 737 jets to examine the tail planes for a potentially faulty part, which it said could cause pilots to lose control of the aircraft if it failed.
The airworthiness directive (AD) issued by the FAA calls on airlines and other operators to replace tail plane fixing pins with improved pins following concerns over how their protective surface coating was applied.
"We are issuing this AD to prevent premature failure of the attach pins, which could cause reduced structural integrity of the horizontal stabilizer to fuselage attachment, resulting in loss of control of the airplane," the FAA said in the directive issued on Monday.
The airworthiness directive was posted on the website of Federal Register () and was first reported by the Wall Street Journal late on Sunday.
The FAA said the inspection was "prompted by reports of an incorrect procedure used to apply the wear and corrosion protective surface coating to attach pins of the horizontal stabilizer rear spar."
FAA said its directive affects 1,050 aircraft flown by U.S. carriers and may cost up to $10.1 million across the fleet, or up to $9,627 per aircraft.
The directive applies to models including 737-600, 737-700, 737-700C, 737-800, 737-900, and 737-900ER series aircraft.
Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.