FAA proposes fix for Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for some of Boeing
Co's 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft after a report found a
defect in a wing component.
The report said certain web fastener holes might not have
been deburred properly when manufactured.
This can develop fatigue cracking and weaken the primary
wing structure so it cannot sustain limit load, the FAA said.
The AD, effective March 9, required revising the maintenance
or inspection program to include an airworthiness limitation for
repetitive inspections of the web fastener holes in the overwing
flex-tees, the FAA said.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)