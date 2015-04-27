U.S. House defense bill funds 12 Boeing fighters, 6 Lockheed F-35s

| WASHINGTON, April 27
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. House Armed
Services Committee's fiscal 2016 defense bill includes $1.15
billion in extra funding for 12 additional Boeing Co
Super Hornet combat jets and $1 billion for six Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 B-model fighters.
The committee is expected to mark up the proposed
legislation on Wednesday, followed by its introduction in the
full House of Representatives the week of May 11.
Both funding requests were included in the "unfunded
priorities" lists submitted to Congress by the Navy and Marine
Corps this year. The Navy also requested 8 F-35 C-model planes
that can land on an aircraft carrier, but the committee did not
fund those jets in its proposed legislation.
Roman Schweizer, an analyst with Guggenheim Partners, said
the committee's decision to fund 12 more F/A-18E/F Super
Hornets, along with reports that a Navy assessment had found a
requirement for 30 more EA-18G electronic attack planes, meant
Boeing might extend production at its plant in St. Louis.
He cautioned, however, that the Senate Armed Services
Committee still needed to include funding for the aircraft in
its authorization bill, as did congressional appropriators.
"We're a long way from anything being finalized," Schweizer
said.
Boeing must decide in June whether to self-fund titanium and
other "long-lead" supplies for the F/A-18 and EA-18G fighter
jets until the fiscal 2016 budget is finalized or allow the St.
Louis line to shut down.
The company is also bullish about landing a big Super Hornet
order from a Middle Eastern country, which together with the
Navy jets could keep the St. Louis line running through the end
of 2018.
A source familiar with the matter said Kuwait was expected
to submit a formal letter of request and letter of acceptance
for 28 F/A-18E/F jets to the U.S government in the near term.
Boeing has said it needs to build two jets a month at the
St. Louis facility to maintain current pricing. At that rate,
funding for a dozen more jets would extend production through
mid-2018, while the Kuwaiti order could push it out past 2019.
Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert told Congress
last month that the Navy faced a potential shortfall of up to 36
aircraft given delays in extending the life of its older-model
F/A-18 aircraft.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)