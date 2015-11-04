U.S. Navy official eyes more Boeing F/A-18 fighter jet orders

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Navy on Tuesday
underscored its desire to buy more Boeing Co F/A-18E/F
Super Hornets in coming years to deal with higher-than-expected
operational demands and past delays in the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet program.
Rear Admiral Michael Manazir, director of air warfare for
the U.S. chief of naval operations, told lawmakers that the Navy
was working to speed up maintenance of older-model F/A-18s, but
would also need to buy more new F/A-18E/F jets to avert a
shortfall in strike fighters for its aircraft carriers.
Manazir, testifying before the readiness subcommittee of the
House Armed Services Committee, echoed a call earlier this year
by former Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert,
who said the Navy would need two to three more squadrons of
Super Hornets, or 24 to 36 more aircraft, to meet its needs.
U.S. lawmakers are poised to approve the purchase of 12
F/A-18E/Fs in fiscal 2016, which began Oct. 1.
Manazir said problems could be avoided if the Navy bought
more Super Hornets in both fiscal 2017 and 2018, and was able to
start using an initial squadron of F-35 fighter jets as now
planned in August 2018.
F-35 delays forced the Navy several years ago to extend the
service life of its older F/A-18C Hornets from 6,000 hours to
10,000 hours, a project that turned out to be more intensive and
take much longer than expected.
Manazir's comments spell good news for Boeing, which needs
more F/A-18E/F orders to extend its St. Louis production line
beyond the end of 2017, when it is currently slated to end.
Manazir said it would not make sense for the Navy to
accelerate its purchases of F-35 C-model jets instead since work
had not been completed on the required Block 3F software needed
for the jets to carry all the weapons required by the Navy.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley reassured lawmakers
that the F-35C aircraft the Navy is buying in fiscal 2016 would
be delivered in 2018 with the needed software package.
Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said it was premature to
comment on Manazir's comments since the Pentagon is still
finalizing its fiscal 2017 budget plans.
If Congress finalizes the order of 12 jets in fiscal 2016,
the Boeing F/A-18 production line will extend through mid-2018,
while an expected order of 28 more jets from Kuwait could push
production out until 2019 or beyond.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)