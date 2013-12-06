U.S. lawmaker urges continuation of Boeing F/A-18 fighter line

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 Randy Forbes, a key member of
the House Armed Services Committee, on Thursday urged Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel to rethink the U.S. Navy's current plan to
allow Boeing Co's F/A-18 fighter jet production to close
in 2016.
Forbes released a Dec. 4 letter to Hagel in which he raised
concerns about the fighter industrial base and warned about
relying solely on the next-generation F-35C fighter jet being
developed by Lockheed Martin Corp since it will not be
ready for operational use on an aircraft carrier until 2019.
"The risk to U.S. national security and the health of our
aviation industrial base of relying on only one tactical
aircraft supply line is simply too great to allow the line to
close," Forbes said in the letter.
The lawmaker's warning comes amid a concerted push by Boeing
for additional U.S. and foreign orders for its popular F/A-18
Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler electronic attack plane
based on the same airframe to keep production going.
Boeing executives say they see good prospects for additional
F/A-18 orders from the U.S. Navy, Canada, Australia, Denmark and
several other countries, and they plan to continue investing in
the fighter line.
Dennis Muilenburg, head of Boeing's defense business, last
month said the company must decide soon whether to self fund
certain long-lead procurement items to extend the line beyond
2016, but he did not expect a decision to shut the line.
U.S. Navy officials say they would like to buy more F/A-18s
and are exploring options to do so but caution that there is no
funding for any such purchases at this point. The timing of any
new foreign orders also remains unclear.
Forbes said the Pentagon should maintain F/A-18 production
in St. Louis, Missouri to safeguard the industrial base and
ensure competition. Shutting the line, he warned, would
eliminate "vital competition that could result in spiraling
costs, leading to more expensive, less capable systems."
It would also eliminate competition among suppliers,
including companies that build aircraft radar and engines.
Forbes urged Hagel to ensure continued competition in the
fighter jet market, just as it has done in shipbuilding and
submarine industries.
A Navy official, speaking on background, said the service
would "very much like" to order more F/A-18 or EA-18G aircraft,
but there was no funding available at the moment.
"The F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler bring
unique, proven and exceptional warfighting capability to the
Navy and joint forces," said the official, who was not
authorized to speak on the record. "The Navy continues to
closely monitor the production lines and evaluate options to
meet our strike fighter requirements."
POTENTIAL ORDER NOTICE WITHDRAWN
Richard Gilpin, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for
air programs, told Reuters last month the Navy was looking at
options for buying more F/A-18 jets, but no decisions had been
made. U.S. officials are also talking with
foreign buyers about orders that could extend production.
The Navy in October flagged a possible order of up to 36
more F/A-18 fighters or EA-18G electronic attack planes in
fiscal 2015, but later withdrew the notice on federal
procurement website since there is no funding for more planes.
Navy officials say their talks about possible additional
purchases of the Boeing fighter do not reflect any wavering of
their commitment to the Lockheed F-35 program, since both
fighter jets are intended to operate together for decades.
But some F-35 backers worry that the Navy's proposal to deal
with across-the-board spending cuts required under sequestration
by pausing production of the F-35 C-model for two years could
unravel that part of the F-35 program, especially if the Navy
continues to buy Boeing jets in the meantime.
A two-year delay in order could push pack initial use of the
F-35C until 2021, said one former Navy official. "At some point,
depending on how the F-35 carrier variant and unmanned planes
come along, they may just not need the F-35C anymore."
The $392 billion F-35 JSF, the Pentagon's biggest arms
program, has seen a 70 percent increase in costs over initial
estimates and repeated schedule delays, but U.S. officials say
the program has made progress in recent years.