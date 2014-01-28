A-12 settlement won't extend Boeing's F/A-18 production line

NEW YORK Jan 28 The settlement of a dispute
over the cancelled A-12 aircraft calls for Boeing Co to
build three more EA-18G electronic attack planes for the U.S.
Navy, but those jets won't extend the F/A-18 production line in
St. Louis, according to Navy officials and company executives.
The U.S. Justice Department announced a $400 million
settlement agreement with Boeing and General Dynamics Corp
last week that includes the additional jets, which will
be paid for by Boeing.
U.S. Navy officials this week said the planes would be built
along with 21 Growlers already being funded in fiscal year 2014
and delivered in calendar year 2016.
Boeing officials said the additional jets would not extend
production of the F/A-18 line beyond the currently planned date
of the end of 2016.
The company is awaiting details of the Pentagon's budget
plan to fiscal 2015 to see if any additional orders for F/A-18s
or EA-18Gs will be included, although Pentagon officials have
repeatedly said they do not plan additional orders.
Loren Thompson, analyst with the Virginia-based Lexington
Institute, said he expected Boeing to launch a massive lobbying
campaign to get more F/A-18s, also called Super Hornets, or
their electronic attack cousins, added to the 2015 budget.
"Boeing is determined to get more Super Hornets into the
defense budget because if that doesn't happen they will soon
have no fighter production line in the whole company," Thompson
said.
He said the company faced an uphill climb given continued
pressure on military spending.
"In a budget environment where defense spending is capped,
any money spent on a new initiative has to come out of some
other program, which makes this an Olympic-scale selling job on
Capitol Hill," Thompson said.
Boeing says it needs to build about two F/A-18s a month to
ensure economical production rates, which would require a
foreign order, or a new U.S. order valued at just under $2
billion.
Canada, which helped fund development of Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter, is expected to make decisions in coming
months about whether to proceed with F-35 orders or launch a new
tender that could result in orders for the F/A-18 or other
fighter planes.
Boeing's F-15 fighter line, also in St. Louis, is slated to
continue through 2018, buoyed by a large Saudi Arabian order.