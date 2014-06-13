Early funding for Boeing jets on hold for now - US Navy

| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Navy will not
release $75 million in initial funding already approved for more
Boeing Co electronic attack jets until U.S. lawmakers
clarify that they plan to buy more of the jets in fiscal 2015,
the Navy's top arms buyer said Friday.
Assistant Secretary Sean Stackley said three of four key
congressional committees had added funding to the Navy's fiscal
2015 budget request for one to 12 additional EA-18G Growlers,
but the Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) had not yet acted.
"We're not going to release the (advanced procurement
funding) for the Growlers unless we have confidence that they
are in there," Stackley said after a briefing at the Pentagon.
"With the SAC not appropriating yet, we can't make that call."
Congress approved $75 million in the fiscal 2014 budget to
start early procurement for more EA-18G jets, but the Navy is
waiting for more clarity before releasing the money to Boeing.
Boeing is lobbying lawmakers to buy more planes and extend
production at the St. Louis facility where it builds F/A-18
Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers beyond 2016.
The Navy did not fund any F/A-18s or EA-18Gs in its fiscal
2015 budget request, but later added $2.1 billion for 22
Growlers to an "unfunded priorities" list sent to Congress,
citing emerging needs for more electronic attack capability.
Boeing executives have said they can build two jets a month
instead of four without raising the cost of the jets. At that
rate, a 12-jet order would extend production for six months.
Stackley said the Navy would talk with Boeing about slowing
deliveries of Super Hornets and Growlers already on order to
help extend the production line, but not at added cost.
"What we're not going to do is incur additional cost to
stretch things out unnaturally," he said. "But if we can
efficiently attach to the existing contracts, that would be in
our best interest."
Boeing is also chasing possible orders for the F/A-18 in the
Middle East that could extend the line, but it remains unclear
if those orders will come in time to extend the St. Louis line.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus last month told Reuters the Navy
could use more electronic attack aircraft because it was the
only military service now providing that capability, but said
the F-35 fighter jet being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp
could "do a lot of the same things."
"While it would be nice to have some more Growlers, I think
... you can bridge to the F-35 that's coming in on the carrier
with an amount of acceptable risk," he said.
The Navy plans tests this summer to look at the impact of
expanding the number of Growlers on an aircraft carrier from
five to seven, followed by the first sea-based tests of the
F-35C model planes in the fall.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)