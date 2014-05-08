UPDATE 1-Boeing says no funding gap for aircraft, reassures on output

(Adds background, quotes)
LONDON May 8 Financiers are increasing their
exposure to the aircraft industry, allowing airplane buyers to
meet demand for funding to support record aircraft production,
aircraft maker Boeing said on Thursday.
Seventy percent of banks and financial institutions already
active in the sector, polled by the U.S. planemaker, said they
planned to boost their investments in aircraft as the industry
prepares to deliver airplanes worth $112 billion this year.
"Even factoring in current production rates by the major
aircraft manufacturers, the global jetliner market is relatively
tight today with demand for new, fuel-efficient airplanes
outstripping supply," a senior Boeing executive said.
Capital markets and leasing companies are set to grow their
share of the aircraft finance market this year, Boeing said,
adding that European banks, now in better shape having weathered
the sovereign debt crisis, were also increasingly keen on
lending to the sector.
"If you are an airline or a manufacturer, you're saying this
is great," Kostya Zolotusky, managing director for capital
markets development and leasing at Boeing Capital Corporation,
told reporters on the sidelines of an investor event in London.
"The commercial banks are looking at this as mobile, global
real estate. It has the predictability, the stability and the
returns of real estate investment but it has the advantage of
being globally mobile."
International banks including Japanese, Chinese, Australian
and Middle Eastern lenders are joining European banks in funding
aircraft, Zolotusky said, adding that he also expected new
leasing companies to enter the market.
"There is a lot of equity out there that is finding aircraft
asset classes attractive and there's a lot of appetite from
institutional investors especially in China and in Russia," he
said.
Funding needs for aircraft deliveries are forecast to grow
to $125 billion next year, and then climb to $129 billion in
2016, reach $135 billion in 2017 and $139 billion in 2018.
The market for used aircraft and the global air cargo market
- two recent weak spots in an otherwise bullish sector - are
showing signs of improvement, Zolotusky said.
Some investors however told Boeing that they were worried
that high aircraft production might lead to overcapacity.
Between 35 percent and 39 percent of financiers polled in
the survey said they saw a risk of aircraft oversupply over the
next five years as Boeing and its European rival Airbus
battle for market share.
But Boeing will adjust its production plans "if demand
doesn't play out as expected," Zolotusky said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Tim Hepher)