Boeing sees no impact on production from fire at Everett factory

NEW YORK Dec 14 Boeing Co said on Monday
that a weekend fire at its factory in Everett, Washington, would
have no impact on aircraft production.
The fire occurred Saturday night in a newly constructed
building that will house wing manufacturing operations for
Boeing's new 777X jetliner, due out in 2020.
The building was unoccupied at the time and the small fire
was quickly put out without injuries, Boeing said. The incident
will have "absolutely no impact to (the) 777X schedule," Boeing
spokesman Doug Alder said.
