Japan govt: 787 test flights not part of certification process

TOKYO, March 26 Japan's transport ministry said
on Tuesday Boeing Co's test flight of its troubled
Dreamliner jets would not be part of its certification process
but could help the firm prepare for later battery test flights.
Boeing's Dreamliner jets have been grounded worldwide since
January after two separate incidents with a lithium-ion battery
on board Japan Airlines Co Ltd and All Nippon Airways
Co Ltd flights.
The U.S. aircraft maker said the two-hour 787 test flight on
Monday "went according to plan" and it would go ahead with
another flight test to gather data to be submitted to the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration.
Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau, however, said on Tuesday it
was still too early to comment on when Boeing's 787 flights
might resume.