FAA won't issue emergency directive on Boeing jets, GE engines

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it would stop short of issuing an emergency directive on recently identified problems in General Electric engines on a pair of Boeing Co jet models, sticking instead to more routine safety notices.
An emergency directive could have meant temporary groundings of the GE-powered Boeing 787 and 747-8 jets, for instance, or other significant limits on fleet operations that now may be less likely.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.