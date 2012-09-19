版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四

FAA won't issue emergency directive on Boeing jets, GE engines

| WASHINGTON, Sept 19

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it would stop short of issuing an emergency directive on recently identified problems in General Electric engines on a pair of Boeing Co jet models, sticking instead to more routine safety notices.

An emergency directive could have meant temporary groundings of the GE-powered Boeing 787 and 747-8 jets, for instance, or other significant limits on fleet operations that now may be less likely.

