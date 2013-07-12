General Electric says Boeing 787 fire doesn't involve engines

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
NEW YORK, July 12 General Electric Co said on Friday that the fire aboard an Ethiopian Airlines 787 at London's Heathrow Airport doesn't involve the engines.
The company, which makes engines for the jet through its GE Aviation subsidiary, said it is monitoring the situation but has no further comment on the Boeing Co aircraft.
The fire at Heathrow dealt a fresh blow to the U.S. planemaker, which earlier this year saw the 787 grounded for three months after two batteries overheated.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ